Been through depression: Bigg Boss’ Ankit Gupta reacts to Tunisha Sharma’s death

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who was recently evicted from the reality show, talked about actor Tunisha Sharma’s death. The actor recalled suffering from depression while talking about the same thing.

He told the media, “This is very shocking. Somebody who was just 20 has committed suicide. I have been through a phase of depression. I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Woh moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur vo aapko samjha paaye, toh vo ek moment nikal jaaye fir itna bada decision aap life ka nahi loge (There’s the lowest moment in depression, once you overcome the moment or try talking to someone during that time. Once you get over the moment, you won’t feel like taking such a drastic decision in life).”

“It is very sad. No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahi le sakte ho (You shouldn’t take away your life) . Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. This is very important,” he added.

Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma’s death has left everyone shocked. The actress was just 20 when she passed away. Tunisha hanged herself in a make-up room on the set of her TV show in Naigaon, Mumbai. The news of her untimely demise on December 24 sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry.