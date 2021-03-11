Bee Attack Leaves 15 Injured In Nandankanan

Barang: At least 15 tourists were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them inside Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the tourists, most of them hailing from West Bengal and outside the State, were on their visit to Nandankanan.

It is said that a beehive on a tree near an enclosure inside the zoo got disturbed and attacked the tourists. Following the incident, the tourists were escorted to a safe place.