Beautiful places in Meghalaya to reconnect with your soul in lap of nature

Shillong: Nestled in the northeastern part of India, Meghalaya, often referred to as the “Abode of Clouds;” is a land of unparalleled natural beauty and cultural richness.

This enchanting state, with its rolling hills, lush green landscapes, and majestic waterfalls, is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Home to diverse tribes and vibrant traditions, Meghalaya offers a unique blend of cultural heritage and scenic splendour. Whether you are seeking thrilling adventures, serene retreats, or a glimpse into the region’s rich history, Meghalaya has something for every traveller.

1. Shillong

Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, is often referred to as the “Scotland of the East” due to its picturesque landscapes and pleasant climate. Among the many places to visit in Meghalaya, Shillong stands out with attractions like the Shillong Peak. Visitors often stop by to enjoy panoramic views of the city and its surrounding countryside.

As you arrive in the city, you will be welcomed by the vibrance of the vibrant Police Bazaar. It is a bustling centre of activity where you can shop local handicrafts, taste regional delicacies, and experience the lively culture of the Khasi people. As you stroll by the city, you must visit the nearby Ward’s Lake. It is a man-made lake that displays Shillong’s colonial-era architecture. This lake is surrounded by lush gardens and is perfect for a leisurely evening or a paddleboat ride.

Additionally, the Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures provides an in-depth look at the diverse tribal cultures of the northeastern states, making it a must-visit Meghalaya tourist place for travel, history and culture enthusiasts.

Attractions in Shillong are incomplete without its numerous waterfalls. The Elephant Falls being particularly popular among tourists. Named for an elephant-shaped rock near the falls (which has since eroded), it is three-tiered fall offering a serene escape amidst lush greenery.

2. Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji, known for holding the record for the highest annual rainfall, is a haven for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Among the many Meghalaya places to see, Cherrapunji is famous for its living root bridges. These are extraordinary examples of bioengineering where the Khasi people have trained the roots of rubber trees to form sturdy bridges over streams. The double-decker root bridge in Nongriat is a particularly impressive sight and requires a rewarding trek through the dense forest to reach.

Cherrapunji is also home to numerous spectacular waterfalls, such as the Nohkalikai Falls, the tallest plunge waterfall in India. This breathtaking cascade drops over 1,100 feet into a gorge and is surrounded by misty cliffs and lush greenery. The Mawsmai Cave is another tourist attraction in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, offering a fascinating glimpse into the region’s limestone formations. With its dramatic landscapes and unique natural wonders, Cherrapunji is a highlight of any trip to Meghalaya tourist places.

3. Mawlynnong

Mawlynnong, often dubbed the “Cleanest Village in Asia,” is a model of community-based eco-tourism. Located near the Bangladesh border, this charming village is renowned for its well-maintained cleanliness. The residents of this village take active participation in keeping their surroundings pristine.

Among the top places to visit in Meghalaya, visitors to Mawlynnong can explore its tidy lanes, flower-adorned houses, and bamboo dustbins placed strategically around the village, reflecting the community’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

A major tourist attraction in Mawlynnong is the Sky Walk. It is a bamboo structure that offers panoramic views of the village and the surrounding forests. Additionally, this spectacular village is home to another living root bridge. It is easily accessible and offers a serene spot for visitors to relax and appreciate the ingenuity of the Khasi people. Mawlynnong’s blend of natural beauty and cultural richness makes it a unique destination that exemplifies sustainable living and community spirit.

4. Dawki

Located on the India-Bangladesh border, it is a small-town famous for its crystal-clear Umngot River. This river’s waters are so transparent that boats floating on it appear to be suspended in mid-air, creating an almost surreal experience for visitors. Boating on this river is a popular activity, allowing tourists to appreciate the river’s clarity and the scenic beauty of the surrounding hills.

Beyond its picturesque river, Dawki is also a gateway to the village of Mawlynnong, and the clean, green landscapes that characterise this part of Meghalaya. Another notable landmark of this town is the suspension bridge. It was built during British rule and is surrounded by stunning natural beauty and a serene atmosphere. Dawki offers a peaceful retreat and an opportunity to experience the pristine landscapes of Meghalaya tourist destinations.

5. Mawsynram

Situated in the East Khasi Hills, Mawsynram is another contender for the title of the wettest place on Earth. This Meghalaya tourist destination offers a unique experience of nature’s abundance.

This village receives record-breaking rainfall, resulting in lush greenery and numerous water bodies. The sound of rain is a constant companion in Mawsynram, creating a soothing, almost musical ambiance that is unlike anywhere else.

A notable attraction in Mawsynram is the Mawjymbuin Cave, which features a natural formation resembling a Shivalinga. This cave is a geological wonder that also has a site of religious significance for the local people.

Over the years, this village has become one of the major places to visit in Meghalaya due to its dense vegetation and misty atmosphere. The surrounding hills and valleys offer excellent opportunities for hiking and nature photography enthusiasts.

6. Jowai

Located in the West Jaintia Hills, this charming town is known for its scenic beauty and cultural heritage. It is surrounded by picturesque paddy fields and rolling hills, and on its outskirts flows the serene Myntdu River. This river is sacred to the local Pnar tribe and it is the main source of water that is used to irrigate the Myntdu Valley.

One of the main tourist attractions in Jowai is the Thadlaskein Lake, a man-made lake steeped in local legend. According to folklore, this lake was created by the great chieftain Sajar Nangli and his followers, who dug it with their bows and arrows. Today, it is a popular place for picnics and boating in Meghalaya.

Jowai is also known for its vibrant festivals. As a tourist, you must visit the Behdienkhlam Festival. It is celebrated with much fervour and showcases the rich cultural traditions of the Pnar tribe. Jowai’s combination of natural beauty and cultural richness makes it one of the top places to visit in Meghalaya.

7. Nartiang Monoliths

This is one of the top places to visit in Meghalaya and is often missed out on the Internet. Located in the West Jaintia Hills, this is an intriguing historical site that offers a glimpse into the ancient past of the region.

This site features a collection of stone monoliths erected by the Jaintia kings and their subjects to commemorate important events and individuals. The tallest monolith, known as Moo Iong Syiem, stands at an impressive height of 8 metres. A true testament to the craftsmanship of the people who built it.

Upon visiting this site, you will get a fascinating insight into the megalithic culture of the Jaintia people and their traditions. It sits on a landscape that is surrounded by lush greenery and tranquil atmosphere which adds to the sense of mystique and reverence.

For history enthusiasts and those interested in archaeology, the Nartiang Monoliths offer a unique and educational experience among popular Meghalaya tourist destinations.

8. Laitlum Canyons

This less-visited tourist destination in Meghalaya is Laitlum located near Shillong and is often described as the ‘End of the Hills’. With its expansive landscapes and serene environment, it offers a tranquil escape from the bustling city life.

It is a paradise for travellers seeking breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and gorges. Make sure you carry a camera because the stunning panoramic views of canyons will make you capture some memories with your fellow travellers.

The trek to the canyons is an adventure in itself. It takes you through picturesque villages, terraced fields, and verdant forests. This trail offers numerous vantage points to appreciate the sheer cliffs and deep gorges that define the area.

Lastly, if you are seeking a peaceful place to visit in Meghalaya to retreat in nature, the Laitlum Canyons are a must-visit. It provides a perfect setting to unwind and connect with the natural world and is one of the hidden gems among Meghalaya tourist destinations.

9. Siju Caves

Located near the Simsang River in the South Garo Hills, it is also known as the Bat Caves and is among the longest caves in India. These caves are made out of limestone and feature a labyrinth of passages and chambers adorned with impressive stalactites and stalagmites.

Moreover, these caves are home to a large population of bats, adding to their allure and mystery.

Exploring the Siju Caves is a thrilling experience. It offers a sense of adventure as visitors navigate through the dark, narrow passages and marvel at the natural rock formations. The entrance to the caves is marked by a stunning natural arch, adding to its dramatic scenery.

For spelunking enthusiasts and those fascinated by geology, the Siju Caves provide an exciting and unforgettable experience among the many places to visit in Meghalaya.

10. Balpakram National Park

Balpakram National Park, located in the South Garo Hills, is often referred to as the “Land of Eternal Winds” due to its unique topography and climatic conditions. The park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including several rare and endangered species. The landscape is characterized by deep gorges, rugged cliffs, and lush valleys, creating a dramatic and picturesque setting.

Wildlife enthusiasts visiting Balpakram National Park can spot animals such as the red panda, Asian elephant, and the rare, marbled cat. The park is also a haven for birdwatchers, with numerous species of birds inhabiting the area. The unique biodiversity and stunning landscapes make Balpakram National Park a must-visit destination for nature lovers exploring Meghalaya tourist places.

11. Umiam Lake

Surrounded by rolling hills and dense pine forests, it is also known as Barapani. This pristine lake falls on the Guwahati-Shillong route and is one of the most scenic Meghalaya places to see.

It is a vast man-made reservoir located just north of Shillong and offers a serene and picturesque setting for visitors. This lake was created in the early 1960s by damming the Umiam River and has since become a popular spot for picnics and water sports. The lake’s tranquil ambience and scenic beauty make it a favourite among tourists and locals alike.

As you visit this lake, you can engage in various recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, and fishing. The nearby Lum Nehru Park offers well-maintained gardens and walking trails, perfect for a leisurely day out.

Also, the Orchid Lake Resort is where you can book your stay or grab a bite. This resort features a swimming pool with a dramatic on-the-edge location overlooking the magnificent Umiam Lake.

The lake’s natural beauty and peaceful environment make it one of the ideal places to visit in Meghalaya for those looking to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

12. Mawphlang Sacred Grove

Located in the East Khasi Hills district and approximately 25 kms from Shillong, this is a revered site that has been preserved by the Khasi tribe for centuries. This ancient forest is considered sacred and is home to a lofty green meadow, rich variety of plants, trees, wildlife, and surrounded by alpine hills.

According to the locals, this grove is protected by the local deity Labasa, and as such, no one is allowed to take anything from it, not even a twig. This is also home to old coronations and sacrifices, and a place where Khasi kings and ceremonial leaders held meetings and anointed their chiefs.This famous Meghalaya tourist destination features monoliths and other reminders that dignify its past.

This grove is one of the few places to visit in Meghalaya where you can explore dense forests, moss-covered landscape, which is teeming with biodiversity. Guided tours are available, providing insights into the forest’s cultural significance and the traditional beliefs of the Khasi people.

The serene atmosphere and the sense of reverence that pervades it, make Mawphlang a unique and spiritually enriching destination for visitors.

13. Nongkhnum Island

Located in the West Khasi Hills, it is the largest river island in Meghalaya and the second-largest in Asia. This island was formed by the bifurcation of the powerful Kynshi River and splits into the Phanliang and the Namliang rivers. During the months of October to April, this river island becomes one of the major Meghalaya tourist attraction sites. It hosts popular annual festivals where you can enjoy local cuisines and share and experience the region’s love for music, culture, and entertainment.

This idyllic island is a hidden gem that is flanked by gushing – clear water, lush green landscapes, and a peaceful environment. It features many touristy activities, such as boating, camping, etc. and the local guides and operators are always there to help you.

One of the main attractions on Nongkhnum Island is the beautiful Wei Sawdong Falls, a three-tiered waterfall that cascades into a serene pool. The island also features the idyllic Thum Falls and Langshiang Falls, further adding to its charm. With its unspoiled beauty and tranquil ambiance, this pristine island is one of the best places to visit in Meghalaya if you are looking to spend some time in the lap of nature. Moreover, an ideal destination for those seeking a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

14. Nohsngithiang Falls

It is one of the major tourist attractions in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya and also known as the Seven Sisters Falls. It is one of the tallest waterfalls in India and consists of seven separate streams that cascade over a cliff.

These mesmerising falls create a stunning spectacle during the monsoon season as the water plunges from a height of 1000 feet. As a traveller, you can enjoy panoramic views of these falls from the viewing platforms.

It sits against the backdrop of lush greenery with a clear sight of the cascading water. The falls are particularly breathtaking at sunset when the setting sun casts a golden hue over the beautiful landscape.

For nature lovers and photographers, Nohsngithiang Falls is a must-visit destination among the best places to visit in Meghalaya.

15. Elephant Falls

Located on the outskirts of Shillong, it is one of the most popular and accessible waterfalls in Meghalaya. This waterfall is the result of mountain streams dropping over multiple levels.

This three-tiered cascade is one of the major places to visit in Meghalaya, drawing visitors with its scenic beauty and tranquil surroundings.

The falls derive their name from an elephant-shaped rock which was later destroyed in an earthquake more than a millennia ago.

The falls are easily accessible via a short walk from the parking area. It is also well-maintained with a railed walkway that takes you to the bottom. As you begin your journey, you will witness the magnificence of the falls from a close distance. Moreover, the sprinkling of water and its thunderous sound further enhances your journey.

Each tier of these falls has its unique charm, with the final tier being the most impressive. With knee-level water at the bottom and a giant cascade in the background, it is a perfect place to get some nice pictures.

A trip to the Elephant Falls is about a day from the capital city. It is a peaceful escape into nature thus, winning the hearts of people and becoming one of the top places to see in Meghalaya.