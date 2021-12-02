Beats Limited Edition Studio Buds Unveiled With Pan-African Flag Colours

New Delhi: Beats has recently launched its limited-edition studio buds with Pan-African flag colours. As a tribute to the brand’s history, the case also includes Union’s historic frontman logo. This limited edition earphone also commemorates Union’s 30th anniversary.

Price

The buds will be priced at $149.99 (about Rs 11,000) in the US, which is the same price as the previously launched Beats Studio Buds. These buds come in three different colour options that include black, red, and white colour. It will be available in US and Japan starting December 1, 2021. The launch date for India has not been announced yet.

The limited-edition version is inspired by the Pan-African flag as an ode to the brand’s legacy. The buds will be exclusively available at Union Los Angeles, Tokyo stores, and the company website too.

Union X Beats Studio Buds features

Talking about the specification of the Beats Studio Buds, it sports Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode, the company claims. With six microphones, these earbuds are able to isolate the exterior sound.

Additionally, these Buds also come with integrated Apple’s Find My application. When paired via Bluetooth, this allows users to locate lost Beats Studio Buds using their last known location or by playing a sound.