Beat Your Monday Blues With Refreshing Blue Lagoon Mocktail
New Delhi: Blue Lagoon Mocktail is made without any alcohol! The bright blue colour and the citrusy flavour are perfect for warmer months! We used blue curaçao syrup to get the beautiful blue colour it’s known for. Plus, they’re kid-friendly making them perfect for any kind of party!
Ingredients
- ¼ cup blue Curaçao syrup
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 12 fl oz lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite
- Lemon slice, for garnish
- Ice, optional
- US Imperial – Metric
- Equipment
- citrus reamer
- highball glasses
- yellow paper straws
Instructions
- Squeeze the juice from a fresh lemon using a citrus reamer.
- Fill a 15-ounce highball glass with two or three ice cubes, if desired.
- Pour the blue Curaçao syrup and lemon juice into the glass, then slowly fill the rest of the glass with the Sprite. Stir gently to combine.
- Garnish the drink with a lemon slice and a paper straw. Enjoy immediately.
