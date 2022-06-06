Beat Your Monday Blues With Refreshing Blue Lagoon Mocktail

New Delhi: Blue Lagoon Mocktail is made without any alcohol! The bright blue colour and the citrusy flavour are perfect for warmer months! We used blue curaçao syrup to get the beautiful blue colour it’s known for. Plus, they’re kid-friendly making them perfect for any kind of party!

Ingredients

¼ cup blue Curaçao syrup

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

12 fl oz lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite

Lemon slice, for garnish

Ice, optional

US Imperial – Metric

Equipment

citrus reamer

highball glasses

yellow paper straws

Instructions