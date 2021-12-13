Beat Your Monday Blues With Motichoor Kheer
New Delhi: Motichoor Kheer or Laddu ki kheer is an easy-to-make dessert recipe that can be made in no time. This instant Indian dessert recipe is effortless and so delicious to eat. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
SERVING: 3
- Motichur Ladoo – 3
- Milk – 3 Cups
- Saffron Strands – Few (soaked in 2 tablespoons of warm milk)
- Almonds – 8 to 10
- Cashews – 8 to 10
- Sugar – 3 tablespoons or as required
- Green Cardamom Powder – ¼ teaspoon
INSTRUCTIONS
- In pan heat milk at medium flame for 10 minutes. Stir it continuously.
- Take ladoos and break them gently with the help of a fork.
- After the milk has been boiled for 10 minutes, add ladoos and saffron milk. Stir and cook for 5 more minutes.
- Now add sugar and green cardamom powder. Stir and cook for 4 to 5 minutes more. Switch off the flame.
- Garnish with the chopped almonds and cashews and serve warm or chilled.