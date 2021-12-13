Beat Your Monday Blues With Motichoor Kheer

New Delhi: Motichoor Kheer or Laddu ki kheer is an easy-to-make dessert recipe that can be made in no time. This instant Indian dessert recipe is effortless and so delicious to eat. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

SERVING: 3

Motichur Ladoo – 3

Milk – 3 Cups

Saffron Strands – Few (soaked in 2 tablespoons of warm milk)

Almonds – 8 to 10

Cashews – 8 to 10

Sugar – 3 tablespoons or as required

Green Cardamom Powder – ¼ teaspoon

INSTRUCTIONS