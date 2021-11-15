Beat Your Monday Blues With Delicious Butter Garlic Mushroom

New Delhi: Butter Garlic Mushroom is a usual Mushroom Appetizers that you can easily make at your home. In this recipe, mushrooms have a strong garlic flavour and are tossed in loads of butter. It’s very easy to make and can be prepared with minimal ingredients. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

4 Servings

3 tablespoon butter

350 gm stem removed button mushroom

2 tablespoon chopped parsley

salt as required

mixed herbs as required

3 1/2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

1 tablespoon minced garlic

black pepper as required

45 gm chopped baby onions

Instructions

1. Heat butter and oil in a pan

Take a non-stick pan and heat butter in it. Then add olive oil and mix them together.

2. Saute onions in the pan

Now, once the butter gets melted and mixed with olive oil, add chopped onions to the pan. Saute them until they become almost translucent.

3. Toss the mushrooms in the butter mixture

Once, the onions are done, add in the mushrooms (the stems should be removed). Toss them on a medium flame. Mix everything well and let it cook for about 5 mins.

4. Add spices to the butter mushroom mixture

The mushrooms should turn golden brown. Then, add thyme, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper to the mixture. Saute them till everything gets mixed well.

5. Ready to serve

Once, the flavours of spices blend in with the mushrooms, switch off the gas flame. Transfer the butter garlic mushrooms to a plate. Season it with some parsley and mixed herbs on the top. Enjoy the meal.