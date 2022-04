New Delhi: Brownie Milkshake is a super decadent treat every chocolate lover should taste at least once! Loaded with brownie chunks and decorated with Chocolate sauce is packed with delicious chocolate flavour.

Ingredients

1 1/2cups vanilla ice cream

1 1/4cups milk

1cup crumbled brownies

Steps

In a blender, place all ingredients. Cover; blend on low speed for about 10 seconds or until smooth. Pour into glasses. Serve immediately.