Beat The Scorching Heat With Raw Mango Popsicles
New Delhi: Raw Mango Popsicles are very easy to prepare and all you need is simple ingredients like raw mangoes and mint leaves.
Ingredients of Raw Mango Popsicles
- 2 Raw Mangoes (chopped)
- 1/2 cup Mint Leaves
- 1 cup Powdered sugar
- 1 tsp Cumin powder
- 1 tsp Rock Salt to taste Salt
How to Make Raw Mango Popsicles
1. Blend raw mangoes, pudina, and sugar with a half cup of water until you get a smooth paste.
2. Transfer the mixture to a deep bowl, and add all ingredients mix well. Add more water if required.
3. Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds or small glasses with an ice-cream stick fixed in between and freeze overnight or for eight hours.
4. Demould the popsicle, enjoy.