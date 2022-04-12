Raw Mango Popsicles
Beat The Scorching Heat With Raw Mango Popsicles

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Raw Mango Popsicles are very easy to prepare and all you need is simple ingredients like raw mangoes and mint leaves.

Ingredients of Raw Mango Popsicles

  • 2 Raw Mangoes (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup Mint Leaves
  • 1 cup Powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp Cumin powder
  • 1 tsp Rock Salt to taste Salt

How to Make Raw Mango Popsicles

1. Blend raw mangoes, pudina, and sugar with a half cup of water until you get a smooth paste.

2. Transfer the mixture to a deep bowl, and add all ingredients mix well. Add more water if required.

3. Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds or small glasses with an ice-cream stick fixed in between and freeze overnight or for eight hours.

4. Demould the popsicle, enjoy.

