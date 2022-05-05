Beat The Heat With Rose Pista Kulfi

New Delhi: Kulfi is a popular Indian frozen dessert, and this rose jam and pistachio flavored kulfi have an authentic chewy texture. It is super cute and tastes awesome.

INGREDIENTS

Gulkand Pista Kulfi (Rose Kulfi):

1/2 liter full cream milk, + 4 tablespoons to dissolve the rice flour or cornflour

1/4 cup (50 ml) sugar, or as per taste

1 tablespoon cornflour/corn starch/or rice flour

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoon pistachio powder / pista

1/4 cup (50 ml) gulkand

1 tablespoon rose water

1/4 cup fresh milk cream

A few drops of pink food colour, optional

INSTRUCTIONS: