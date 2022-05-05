Rose Pista Kulfi
Beat The Heat With Rose Pista Kulfi

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Kulfi is a popular Indian frozen dessert, and this rose jam and pistachio flavored kulfi have an authentic chewy texture. It is super cute and tastes awesome.

INGREDIENTS

  • Gulkand Pista Kulfi (Rose Kulfi):
  • 1/2 liter full cream milk, + 4 tablespoons to dissolve the rice flour or cornflour
  • 1/4 cup (50 ml) sugar, or as per taste
  • 1 tablespoon cornflour/corn starch/or rice flour
  • 1 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • 2 tablespoon pistachio powder / pista
  • 1/4 cup (50 ml) gulkand
  • 1 tablespoon rose water
  • 1/4 cup fresh milk cream
  • A few drops of pink food colour, optional

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. How to Make Gulkand Pista Kulfi (Rose Kulfi):
  2. Heat 1/2 liter milk in a pan over medium-low heat.
  3. Let it boil on medium-low heat for 10 minutes.
  4. Add the sugar and stir well. Let the milk boil until sugar dissolves completely.
  5. Add the cornflour or rice flour to the 4 tablespoon milk and whisk well to dissolve completely. There shouldn’t be any lumps.
  6. Reduce the heat to low and keep stirring, for 4-5 minutes.
  7. Once the milk has thickened, add cardamom powder, pistachio powder, and gulkand.
  8. Stir well for 2-3 minutes, or until the gulkand is combined well.
  9. Add cream and mix well. Let it boil for 2-3 minutes.
  10. Add rose water and mix well. Let it boil for another minute.
  11. Turn off the heat and add pink food colour. Mix well to combine.
  12. Let the kulfi mixture cool completely.
  13. Now pour the kulfi mixture in kulfi moulds or in disposable glasses.
  14. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight.
  15. Once the kulfi is well set, rub the moulds between palm for a minute.
  16. Now take out the kulfis with the help of a knife by sliding at the edges.
  17. Garnish with rose petals and pistachios. Cut gulkand kulfi into slices or serve.
