Beat The Heat With Rose Pista Kulfi
New Delhi: Kulfi is a popular Indian frozen dessert, and this rose jam and pistachio flavored kulfi have an authentic chewy texture. It is super cute and tastes awesome.
INGREDIENTS
- Gulkand Pista Kulfi (Rose Kulfi):
- 1/2 liter full cream milk, + 4 tablespoons to dissolve the rice flour or cornflour
- 1/4 cup (50 ml) sugar, or as per taste
- 1 tablespoon cornflour/corn starch/or rice flour
- 1 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 2 tablespoon pistachio powder / pista
- 1/4 cup (50 ml) gulkand
- 1 tablespoon rose water
- 1/4 cup fresh milk cream
- A few drops of pink food colour, optional
INSTRUCTIONS:
- How to Make Gulkand Pista Kulfi (Rose Kulfi):
- Heat 1/2 liter milk in a pan over medium-low heat.
- Let it boil on medium-low heat for 10 minutes.
- Add the sugar and stir well. Let the milk boil until sugar dissolves completely.
- Add the cornflour or rice flour to the 4 tablespoon milk and whisk well to dissolve completely. There shouldn’t be any lumps.
- Reduce the heat to low and keep stirring, for 4-5 minutes.
- Once the milk has thickened, add cardamom powder, pistachio powder, and gulkand.
- Stir well for 2-3 minutes, or until the gulkand is combined well.
- Add cream and mix well. Let it boil for 2-3 minutes.
- Add rose water and mix well. Let it boil for another minute.
- Turn off the heat and add pink food colour. Mix well to combine.
- Let the kulfi mixture cool completely.
- Now pour the kulfi mixture in kulfi moulds or in disposable glasses.
- Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight.
- Once the kulfi is well set, rub the moulds between palm for a minute.
- Now take out the kulfis with the help of a knife by sliding at the edges.
- Garnish with rose petals and pistachios. Cut gulkand kulfi into slices or serve.
