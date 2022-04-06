Beat The Heat With Rooh Afza Falooda
New Delhi: Falooda is a delicious layered summer dessert or ice cream float that one must not miss trying! It is prepared with aromatic rose syrup, sweet basil seeds, noodles (faluda sev), chilled milk, strawberry jelly, vanilla ice cream, and garnished with tutti frutti.
Ingredients
- 1 packet Falooda sev (looks like yellow thin noodles)
- 2 – 3 cups – Cold/Chilled milk
- 1 tbsp – Subja/Takmuria
- 1 cup – Rose syrup (Sharbat Rooh Afza bottle)
- 1/2l Vanilla ice cream
- Whipped cream can (optional)
- 10 nos Cherry (optional)
How to Make Rooh Afza Falooda
- Cook falooda sev as per instructions on the packet or cook it in a vessel covered with water.
- Once it starts boiling, wait for 4 – 5 minutes, drain and keep aside.
- Soak cleaned subja seeds in 3 cups of water for 30 minutes by the end of which, the seeds will turn into big sticky seeds.
- Drain the water in a colander.
- Chill in the refrigerator which is optional.
- Arrange the glasses in which the faluda is to be served.
- Add 2 tbsp of sev.
- Top with 1 – 2 tsp of subja seeds.
- Pour 2 tbsp of syrup on top of that.
- Tilt glass a bit and pour milk to 1/2 level, carefully.
- Do not disturb the base layers, while pouring.
- Top with 1 – 2 scoops of vanilla icecream.
- Add whipped cream on top.
- Pour a little rose syrup on top and place a cherry on top of that.
- Serve with long-handled spoons and straw.
- Add more Rose Syrup, for getting desired sweetness.
- Takmuria seeds form an excellent intestinal cooling agent in the summer season.