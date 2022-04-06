Beat The Heat With Rooh Afza Falooda

New Delhi: Falooda is a delicious layered summer dessert or ice cream float that one must not miss trying! It is prepared with aromatic rose syrup, sweet basil seeds, noodles (faluda sev), chilled milk, strawberry jelly, vanilla ice cream, and garnished with tutti frutti.

Ingredients

1 packet Falooda sev (looks like yellow thin noodles)

2 – 3 cups – Cold/Chilled milk

1 tbsp – Subja/Takmuria

1 cup – Rose syrup (Sharbat Rooh Afza bottle)

1/2l Vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream can (optional)

10 nos Cherry (optional)

How to Make Rooh Afza Falooda