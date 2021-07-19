Cookies ‘N’ Cream Ice Cream
Beat The Heat With Cookies ‘N’ Cream Ice Cream

By PragativadiNews

New Delhi: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream is not only extremely easy but incredibly delicious. Even with no eggs, this ice cream has a creamy and rich texture.

Ingredients

for 8 servings

  • 2 cups heavy cream (480 mL)
  • 14 oz condensed milk (395 mL), 1 can
  • 12 chocolate sandwich cookies, crumbled, additional cookies for topping if desired

Preparation

  1. In a large bowl, add the cream and condensed milk, then whip until soft peaks form.
  2. Add the cookies and gently fold to combine.
  3. Transfer mixture to a baking pan. Top with additional cookies if desired, then freeze for 3-4 hours.
  4. Enjoy!
