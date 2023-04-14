Beat the Heat with Bela Pana

Bhubaneswar: Bela Pana is a traditional drink made from fruit pulps of Bael (also known as wood apple) in Odisha. Bela pana is offered as bhog on the occasion of ‘Pana Sankranti’ or Odia New year which is celebrated on April 14.

INGREDIENTS

SERVING: 1

Ripe bela- 2 medium

Ripe banana- 2 big

Rasogola- 5 smashed (chena can be used in place of rasogola)

Coconut- 1/2 grated

Sugar- 12 tbsp

Curd- 1/2 cup beaten

Black pepper powder- 1 tbsp

Green cardamom powder- 1 tbsp

Water- 4 cups (as per consistency)

INSTRUCTIONS