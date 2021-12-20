Beat Monday Blues With Healthy Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse

New Delhi: Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse is one of the most favourites among adults and children alike. Not only the mouth-watering recipe will brighten your mood but may also benefit your health. Treat yourself with this easy-to-make recipe of Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse and beat the Monday blues with taste and comfort.

Ingredients

1 1/2 Tbsp oats1 tbsp cocoa powder

1/4 cup milk

1 1/2 tbsp honey

1 tsp chia seeds (optional)for garnishing berries (optional)

4-5 for garnishing crushed almonds

How to Make Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse