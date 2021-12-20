Chocolate Oats Mousse
Beat Monday Blues With Healthy Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse

New Delhi: Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse is one of the most favourites among adults and children alike. Not only the mouth-watering recipe will brighten your mood but may also benefit your health. Treat yourself with this easy-to-make recipe of Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse and beat the Monday blues with taste and comfort.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Tbsp oats1 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 tbsp honey
  • 1 tsp chia seeds (optional)for garnishing berries (optional)
  • 4-5 for garnishing crushed almonds

How to Make Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse

  1. Mix dry ingredients – cocoa powder and oats.
  2. Add milk and honey to the mixture and stir well. You can add chia seeds too.
  3. Garnish with crushed almonds.
  4. Let is set overnight in the fridge. Layer with berries (optional) before serving.
