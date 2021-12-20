Beat Monday Blues With Healthy Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse
New Delhi: Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse is one of the most favourites among adults and children alike. Not only the mouth-watering recipe will brighten your mood but may also benefit your health. Treat yourself with this easy-to-make recipe of Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse and beat the Monday blues with taste and comfort.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Tbsp oats1 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 1/2 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp chia seeds (optional)for garnishing berries (optional)
- 4-5 for garnishing crushed almonds
How to Make Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse
- Mix dry ingredients – cocoa powder and oats.
- Add milk and honey to the mixture and stir well. You can add chia seeds too.
- Garnish with crushed almonds.
- Let is set overnight in the fridge. Layer with berries (optional) before serving.