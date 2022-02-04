Beat Jet Lag With These Yoga Asanas  

New Delhi: Jet lag is a sleep problem affecting those traveling across time zones – most often when traveling eastbound. Jet lag temporarily causes trouble concentrating, bloated bellies, mood swings, fatigue, and disturbances in sleep patterns. Try these yoga poses.

Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

Camel Pose is a great jet lag cure because it invigorates the mind and helps reduce anxiety. Practice this pose to lift your spirit and boost your mood.

How to practice Ustrasana:

Kneel with your hips stacked above your knees Rest your hands on your lower back with fingers facing down, as if you were going to put something in your back pocket Press your palms in and downward on the top of your pelvis to lengthen your spine Gently press your hips forward as you lean backward to reach a comfortable bend in your upper and middle back To deepen your stretch, reach down to grasp the back of your heels and continue pressing your hips forward to arch your back Hold for 10 to 12 breaths

Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana)

Cow Face Pose opens your chest, shoulders, and hips – all parts of the body that suffer from long hours spent sitting in a cramped airplane seat. Practice it to become more grounded after being up in the air all day.

How to practice Gomukhasana:

Sit in a cross legged position with your right leg closer to your body Slide both knees to the center of the mat, stacking your left knee over your right Place your outer ankles against the mat with your feet flexed and parallel to the long edge of your mat Raise your left arm to the ceiling and bend your elbow, reaching your fingers behind you toward your upper/middle back With your right elbow bent, reach your right arm behind you with your right fingertips reaching to meet your left fingertips behind your back If possible, clasp your hands together against your back. If that’s not happening today, hold your yoga strap behind your back Start to lean your chest forward over your knees if you’d like a deeper stretch Hold for 8 to 10 breaths on each side

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Bridge Pose is one of the best jet lag remedies. This pose will give you an energizing boost whenever you’re recovering from a moody jet lag spell. It helps to lower blood pressure, relieving stress with a therapeutic feeling.

How to practice Setu Bandha Sarvangasana:

Lie flat on your back with your feet planted on the mat, knees pointed up Place your hands on either side of your bottom with palms facing down Press your feet and arms firmly into the mat to lift your hips and chest toward the sky Hold for 10 to 12 breaths

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

Happy Baby Pose fights jet lag by calming the mind and reducing stress. Practicing it will release tension in the legs, back, and groin after being cramped in tight spaces on long flights.

How to practice Ananda Balasana: