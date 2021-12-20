Bear falls into trap in Ganjam forest, rescued after day-long ops

Khallikote: After a day-long operation, the forest department personnel on Monday evening rescued a wild bear from a trap near Parinuagaon under Khallikote block in Ganjam district.

According to reports, the bear fell into a trap laid for catching wild boars in the forest near Parinuagaon last night. The bear struggled all night but failed to escape from the trap.

Early this morning, some locals spotted the bear trapped and informed the Forest Department. Soon, a team of wildlife experts arrived at the scene under the supervision of Siddhartha Sahu, Range Officer, Forest Department.

A rescue operation was launched under the supervision of ACF Ashok Kumar Behera in presence of Bhejiput police. Khallikot Tehsildar Rajesh Kumar Patnaik, Additional Tehsildar Jyotimoy Das and Veterinarian of Rambha, among others were also present.

The rescue operation that was launched at 5 is continued till 5 pm. However, the forest department personnel failed to release the bear after 12 hours of ordeal. With no options left, the forest staff tranquilised the bear and rescued it.

According to the latest reports, the bear will be released into the nearby Narayani forest after a check-up by a Veterinarian for any injuries.