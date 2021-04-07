Be In Readiness For Functioning Of DCCCs: Odisha Govt To Dist Admins

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has asked the district administrations to be in readiness for the functioning of Dedicated Covid Care Centres (DCCC) in view of a surge in coronavirus positive cases.

PK. Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, in a letter to all Collectors/DMs, Municipal Commissioners, and CDM & PHOs, asked to be in readiness for functionalisation of the Dedicated Covid Care Centers.

The decision has been taken due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The district authorities have been requested to remain in readiness for functionalisation of DCCCs as and when required following the MoHFW as well as the State guidelines or advisories issued from time to time.

The H&FW Dept has issued the following instruction to be followed for activating the DCCCs:-