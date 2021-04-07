Be In Readiness For Functioning Of DCCCs: Odisha Govt To Dist Admins

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has asked the district administrations to be in readiness for the functioning of Dedicated Covid Care Centres (DCCC) in view of a surge in coronavirus positive cases.
PK. Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, in a letter to all Collectors/DMs, Municipal Commissioners, and CDM & PHOs, asked to be in readiness for functionalisation of the Dedicated Covid Care Centers.
The decision has been taken due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The district authorities have been requested to remain in readiness for functionalisation of DCCCs as and when required following the MoHFW as well as the State guidelines or advisories issued from time to time.
The H&FW Dept has issued the following instruction to be followed for activating the DCCCs:-
- All the mild symptomatic or asymptomatic cases are to be advised for home isolation. Only the cases who have no appropriate Facility for home Isolation shaft be admitted to CCCs.
- The earlier Government-owned CCCs are to be identified and kept in readiness as regards the beds and other logistics.
- The HRs to be deployed are to be intimated/contacted so that they can be in readiness to join immediately at the time of need, Only HR that has been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 should be engaged, if and when the need arises.
- While deploying the HR, care shall be taken so that the number of such HR shall be proportionate to the occupancy
- The information of functionalisation of any CCC and the daily patient data shall b submitted/posted in the appropriate WhatsApp group i.e. “CCC, H&FW Deptt,” in the designated format.
- The source of funding shall be the same as that in the first phase of Covid (CMRF/CSR/Other private sponsorship).