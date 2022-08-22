Be aware of fraud SMSes, connect customer care centre only; advises TPCODL

Bhubaneswar: Considering the increasing cases of cyber fraud activities against electricity consumers, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government, today re-issued an advisory against the unscrupulous elements, who are attempting to trap consumers by sending them electricity supply disconnection threat through SMSes. The Discom has also requested all its consumers to only connect to its dedicated 24X7 Toll Free customer care numbers 1912 / 18003457122 for any clarification related to power supply or disconnection.

The modus operandi of the cyber frauds is to message a consumer threatening disconnection of electricity supply on the same day for non-payment of previous month’s dues and ask the consumer to call to a given number immediately. Once the consumer makes the calls, the operator sends a link for online payment to avoid disconnection. Consumers using that link are then defrauded. Similar fake messages related to updating KYC were earlier received by consumers in the month of May. The fraudsters have been trying to trap consumers by sending various types of messages recently.

TPCODL have been urging its consumers to not engage with such fraudulent messages and refrain from connecting to the numbers shared in the SMSes. The Discom has clarified to its consumers that it never asks any customer to share any password, OTP, bank details, or laptop/mobile screen during with any of its executives, whether over phone or in person. Also that the consumers should only use authorised payment modes for all bill payments. Over the past few months, the Company has been trying continuously to spread the above awareness through conventional media, regular posts on its social media platforms, advisory at customer care centres and direct SMSes to individual customers at their registered mobile numbers.