BDO Rescues Tribal Girl Child from Tantric in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In a bid to save a tribal child, Khirod Chandra Sahoo, the Nandahandi Block Development Officer (BDO), rescued a distressed child from a Tantric on Wednesday and admitted her to the hospital.

Such a distressing situation emerged in Dandasenaguda village of Nabarangpur district where residents prefer dying at home over hospital visits due to superstitious fears.

Over the past four days, diarrhoea and vomiting claimed the lives of three villagers. A team of health workers has arrived in the village.

Despite round-the-clock medical services from the district health department, villagers have been observed resorting to tantric and occult practices instead of seeking medical care.

The health department’s vigilance has stabilized the situation following three fatalities. Concurrently, health workers attempted to treat a 7-year-old girl suffering from diarrhoea, but her family opted for a tantric treatment over the past two days.

Upon receiving information, BDO Sahoo visited the village and persuaded the family. Assessing the urgency, he personally transported the child to the Nandahandi Community Health Center. The girl is now reported to be in stable condition as her treatment proceeds.

The BDO’s actions are receiving praise from all quarters, and Sahoo is personally overseeing the child’s treatment.