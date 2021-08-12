BDM, Commissionerate Police Conduct Demolition Drive In Parts Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) authority and Commissionerate police has demolished houses, illegally built on the government areas, in few parts of Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, during the demolition drive, led by BDM’s Enforcement officer, Pramod Kumar Patra along with Liaison Officer, Subhranshu Sekhar Mohanty, plot No. 177 situated at Jagamara Mauja and several spots in VSS Nagar area were demolished.

The team demolished 6 cabins, five asbestos houses, two garages, four grocery shops, a hardware shop, and five shades in the Jagamara Mauja area. Meanwhile, four houses, four toilets, and a water tank have been demolished in the VSS Nagar area.

At least 7000 square feet has been taken into government account that has been acquired by the locals, officials informed.