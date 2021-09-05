BDA Vice-Chairman Reviews Progress of Housing Projects

Bhubaneswar: Sanjay Kumar Singh, Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority visited construction sites of the three housing projects and reviewed the progress and status of these projects, including construction quality, pace of the construction and available amenities for the prospective home buyers.

The BDA VC first reached at Kharavela Complex (K9A) at Kalinga Nagar, and then went to Daya Enclave (K9B) at Kalinga Nagar before wrapping up visit at Ekamra Enclave at Subudhipur. After taking stock of the construction at each project, Singh asked the officials of the constriction company and engineers of the BDA to ensure that the good construction quality is maintained, and the work should complete within the stipulated timeframe.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of these projects, the BDA Vice-Chairman has also discussed and shared his observations regarding how the new-age homebuyers have started giving more focus on healthy lifestyle in post Covid-19 pandemic time in addition to normal and basic amenities in a residential complex, and therefore the architects and engineers must take note of this trend to ensure that every home buyer of these projects get a safer indoor environment, especially children and senior citizens.

He further stressed on providing open space such as children play area, walking tracks, community hall and club house besides ample spaces to maintain social distancing, building with wide corridors, functional recreational and wellness centres with dedicated study space for working from home to meet the requirements of homebuyers in a city.

Explaining in detail to the BDA Vice-Chairman regarding these projects, L. P. Mohapatra, Superintending Engineer, Division-II of BDA, said that they are monitoring each and every aspect of these projects and special attention is being given to ensure that homebuyers get ‘protection and comfort’ that come with intelligent breathable architecture in well-connected locations in the city.

As the homebuyers have prioritized cleanliness and healthy surroundings in their home-hunting, the BDA has taken care of it besides providing basic and contemporary amenities such gym, swimming pool, tennis court, community hall, commercial complex among others in these residential projects.

Housing Project Details:

The ‘Kharavela Complex’ spread over 1.48 acres of land which includes a commercial space of 60000 square feet is a B+S+9 residential-cum-commercial tower located at Kalinga Nagar (K9A) near D. N Regalia Shopping Mall. It has total 56 nos. of 3BHK and 14 nos. of 4BHK flats. With a project cost of around Rs 70 crore, the BDA aims to complete its construction and make ready to move by March 2022. Daya Enclave located at K9B at Kalinga Nagar is a G+4 residential complex spread over a total area of 1.59 acres of land. This project offers 128 units of 2BHK flats. The cost of the project is about Rs 36 crore and expected to be completed by December 2021. Similarly, another residential complex ‘Ekamra Residency’ located at Subudhipur is a B+S+12 tower is being constricted over an area of 7.34 acres of land. With an investment of around Rs 270 crore, the BDA has set December 2022 as its completion deadline.

There are 416 units of 2BHK and 288 units of 3BHK flats available in the ‘Ekamra Residency’ project.

Among others who were present during this visit and review are Shi Rajendra Kumar Nayak, Engineer-in-Chief-cum-Engineer Member, Sanjay Mishra, Executive Engineer (Electrical)- Division IV and officials of the construction companies.