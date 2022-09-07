BDA Field Inspector Held On Rape Charges

Bhubaneswar: Police here on Wednesday arrested a field inspector of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on the charges of raping a woman.

The arrested has been identified as Manoranjan Dash of Simulipatana area under Chandaka police limits.

According to reports, the matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint in this regard.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated a probe.

Following this, several raids are carried and Manoranjan was arrested from his office.

The victim had accused Manoranjan of raping her on the pretext of showing her a housing plan and filed a complaint in this regard with Laxmi Sagar police on February 9.