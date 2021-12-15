BDA Extends Deadline for Online Submission of Lease Deed Application Till 31st Dec

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has extended the last date of applications submission for the Lease Deed execution till December 31. Earlier, the last date was 15th December.

However, the applicants can apply online from 20th December to 31st December via online. The applicants are requested to apply for the lease deed execution by visiting its website www.bda.gov.in to complete the whole process in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

“We have decided to extend the deadline upon request of some applicants as they failed to submit required documents regarding execution of their lease deed and sought more time. Hence, those who didn’t submit their applications by 15th December can submit it by online mode by 31st December,” said Shri Kabindra Kumar Sahoo, Secretary, BDA.

If an applicant faces any trouble during online application, then he/she can contact on 0674-2396437.

This notice is not applicable for allotment under discretionary quota/taskforce/audit report/third part transfer and any other allotment having legal issues.

Similarly, this notice is not applicable for Lingaraj Vihar Housing & Shopping Scheme, Baramunda Housing Scheme & Shopping Scheme, District Centre Commercial Complex, Mahatab Market, Subham Market and Barabhuja Market Complex.