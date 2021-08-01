E-Auction For Plots/Flats In Bhubaneswar
BDA Announces E-Auction For Plots/Flats In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has proposed to sell seven developed residential plots/flats in the city through online auction.

The auction will be held on 30.09.2021.

Applicants interested in participating in the e-auction for allotment of the plots/ flats may submit the application form online by 03.09.2021 with required details and by remitting the EMD.

Details are available on BDA’s official website https://www.bda.gov.in/.

