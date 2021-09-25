BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy To Kick-Start From Sept 28 In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The BCCI Women’s Under 19 One day trophy will be played in the State capital-Bhubaneswar, informed the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Saturday.

The tournament will begin from September 28 to October 4 at KIIT University, Vikash School & East Coat Railways.

Addressing a presser, the OCA Secretary said a total of six teams- Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Manipur, will participate in the tournament.

Keeping in view of the pandemic and safety of the players, the team will report on September 20 and will undergo quarantine as per the rule from September 21 to 25, said the State Cricket Association.

After completing quarantine, the Net practice will begin from September 26 and 27, it added.

“While players have been accommodated at Vivanta, Lemon Tree and HII in the state capital, the match officials including Referees, Umpires, Video Analysts, Scorers etc settled at hotels in the city.

The whole tournament is being organised in a BioSecure Bubble, as per the BCCI, the OCA stated.