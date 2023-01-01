BCCI Short-Lists 20 Players For ODI World Cup

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has short-listed 20 players for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

Over the next seven months, these players will be rotated across formats and their workload will be monitored.

In its review meeting on Sunday, which went on for about three-and-a-half hours, the BCCI office-bearers – president Roger Binny (who attended the meeting via video-conferencing), secretary Jay Shah – India head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA (National Cricket Academy) chief VVS Laxman and outgoing selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma, discussed at length the roadmap for the Indian men’s cricket team.

It was decided that keeping in mind the Men’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) and preparations for the 50-over World Cup, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchises to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the tournament this year.

The Board had drawn flak last year after Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar had to miss the T20 World Cup due to injuries. After taking charge as the president of the BCCI in October, Binny had expressed his concerns over the recurrent injuries of players and had stated that he will speak to the NCA staff. In the review meeting, it was decided that the Indian team will bring back the Yo-Yo test as a selection criteria, and during the IPL, the NCA will closely monitor each and every player who is part of the 20-member pool.