BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Elected Head Of ICC’s F&CA Committee

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been elected as the head of ICC’s all powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

Shah will have the responsibility of heading ICC’s most important committee. All the major financial policy decisions are taken by the F&CA committee before it is ratified by the ICC board.

“Each and every member accepted Jay as the head of F&CA committee. This is an equally powerful sub committee apart from the ICC chair (Greg Barclay),” an ICC source said.

It includes the revenue sharing among the member nations and also the various major sponsorship deals that the global body inks through the year.

The F&CA committee is always headed by an ICC Board member and Shah’s election makes it clear that he will represent the BCCI on the ICC Board.

The F&CA head’s position used to be India’s during the N Srinivasan era but during Shashank Manohar’s tenure as ICC chairman, the BCCI’s power and might had significantly reduced.