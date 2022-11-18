BCCI Sacks Chetan Sharma-Led Senior National Selection Committee, Invites New Applicants

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday sacked Chetan Sharma-led senior national selection committee following team India’s disappointing run at recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The apex cricketing board has invited applications for five positions of National Selectors (Senior Men). The last date to submit applications is November 28, 2022.

“Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches; OR 30 First Class matches; OR 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.

“Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago. No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee,” BCCI said in a media release.

BCCI’s decision to revamp the entire selection committee comes after national team’s below-par run at the World Cup. Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in T20 WC semifinals. In the Super 12 stage, the Men in Blue won against Pakistan off the final ball, while they lost against South Africa.

India defeated Bangladesh in a nail-biting thriller. At one point, it seemed Bangladesh was about to deliver one the biggest upsets of the tournament but rain break hindered their chances of a win. The only World Cup games in which India attained a comfortable win were against underdogs Zimbabwe and Netherlands.