BCCI provides fitness updates on Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has provided an update on the injured pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and star batter Shreyas Iyer.

Star India fast-bowler Bumrah, who has been out of action since October 2022 due to a back injury, underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back. According to the BCCI’s latest update, the procedure “was successful and he remains pain-free.”

Bumrah last played for India in September 2022 and has missed out on big tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He was expected to make a comeback in January this year for the home series against Sri Lanka but was unfortunately ruled out after experiencing niggles in his back.

Bumrah was advised to start a six-week rehab following the surgery, which he commenced at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday, 14 April.

India have two big assignments lined-up this year – the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval in June and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which India are hosting this year in October-November – and they will be hopeful of the two star players’ availability.

Bumrah was India’s highest wicket-taker at the 2019 edition of the 50-over World Cup, accounting for 18 scalps in nine matches.

The board also provided an update on Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League due to a recurring lower back issue.

The star batter is scheduled to undergo surgery for the same next week. “He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,” said BCCI in a statement.

Iyer has been struggling with lower back issues since the Bangladesh series in December last year. He was subsequently ruled out of the home series against Sri Lanka and the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.

He made a comeback and featured in two Tests against Australia, however, he did not come out to bat in the final Test and was ruled out of the match. On Day 4 of the Test, the BCCI confirmed that the batter was sent for scans after he experienced pain in his lower back following the third day’s play.