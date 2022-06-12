BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly Calls On Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and visited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence and paid a courtesy visit to the CM.

Former Indian pacer Debasis Mohanty and Chairman of Odisha Cricket Association Sanjay Behera accompanied Ganguly on the occasion. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was also present at Naveen Nivas during the meeting.

Naveen presented Ganguly with a t-shirt of the Indian National hockey team which is sponsored by the Odisha Government.

India take on South Africa in the second T20I at Cuttack on Sunday, June 12. This will be just the third T20I to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. South Africa lead the 5-match T20I series 1-0.