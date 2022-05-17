BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says This On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Lean IPL 2022

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s struggled with the bat in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a huge concern, especially with India set to play the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later in October. And BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday opened up on their struggling performances in the ongoing season.

Speaking to Mid Day, Ganguly opined that with the T20 World Cup still far away, he remains unfazed over their present form and backed them to bounce back strongly.

“I’m not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good…real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament,” he said.

Following 2022 IPL, India will have four T20I series to play with the five-match contest against South Africa slated to begin in June. This will be followed by t2o T20Is in Ireland and three in England and three more at home against Australia, although it is yet to be conformed by the BCCI.