BCCI President Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli to return to form

New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch and a mild groin strain has made the matters worse for the talisman.

Despite all the failures, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly backs him to get back to his scoring ways.

“Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket. That doesn’t happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that,” said Ganguly.

There have been a lot of former players and critics who have questioned Kohli’s place in the Indian T20I squad, especially with the World Cup on the horizon. However, Ganguly brushed aside these concerns, saying that loss of form isn’t something that is new and has happened to the best players, including himself.

“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” said Ganguly.

Virat Kohli will have to perform and get back to his scoring ways or he could find it difficult to make it into the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting October 16.

Kohli has been suffering the worst run of his cricketing career with his last international century coming way back in 2019. The 33-year-old also struggled to make an impact in the rearranged Test and T20I series against England.

The former Indian captain missed India’s win in the first ODI on Tuesday due to a mild groin strain and his availability for the second game is a doubt at the moment.