BCCI Postpones Ranji Trophy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Ranji Trophy & Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February,” the BCCI release stated.

“BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season,” the release further stated.

