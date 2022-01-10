BCCI Postpones Cooch Behar Trophy Knockout Games

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the postponement of the knockout stage matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy following some positive COVID-19 cases within the team environment.

Keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind, the knockout matches to be held in Pune have been put on hold until further notice.

The BCCI had conducted 93 matches across 20 venues in the league stage.

The Board will continue to monitor the situation and identify a new window once the situation improves.