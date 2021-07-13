BCCI Mourns Sad Demise Of 83 World Cup-Winner Yashpal Sharma
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released a statement, mourning the death of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma.
The 1983 World Cup winner died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Yashpal Sharma is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.
He played 160 First-Class matches and scored 8933 runs in addition to 1859 runs in List A cricket. He also served as a national selector from 2004 to 2005 and later from 2008 to 2011.
Mr Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. We have lost one of our cricketing heroes. He was a valuable middle-order batsman, a sharp fielder and an affable person off the field. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief.”
Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI: “Yashpal Sharma will be remembered by all for his batting heroics in India’s 1983 World Cup winning campaign. Apart from being one of the key architects from that historic win, he also had an illustrious cricketing career and will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket. The Board shares the pain and grief of the familydeath
and prays for the departed soul.”
Mr Arun Singh Dhumal, Honorary Treasurer, BCCI: “A gritty batsman and a team man, Yashpal Sharma never shied away from challenges and that quality of his will continue to inspire the upcoming cricketers. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”