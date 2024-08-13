BCCI
BCCI Issues Revised Schedule for Team India’s International Home Season 2024-25

By Yajati Keshari Rout

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday, 13th August 2024 announced an updated schedule for the upcoming home season of Team India (Senior Men) for 2024-25.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms.

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city’s new stadium – Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium – and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

The Board further announces a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier.  The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same. The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.

The revised schedule is as below.

Bangladesh’s Tour of India, 2024
S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue
1 Thu 19-Sep-24 Mon 23-Sep-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Chennai
2 Fri 27-Sep-24 Tue 01-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kanpur
3 Sun 06-Oct-24     7:00 PM 1st T20I Gwalior
4 Wed 09-Oct-24     7:00 PM 2nd T20I Delhi
5 Sat 12-Oct-24     7:00 PM 3rd T20I Hyderabad
 
England’s Tour of India, 2025
S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue
1 Wed 22-Jan-25     7:00 PM 1st T20I Kolkata
2 Sat 25-Jan-25     7:00 PM 2nd T20I Chennai
3 Tue 28-Jan-25     7:00 PM 3rd T20I Rajkot
4 Fri 31-Jan-25     7:00 PM 4th T20I Pune
5 Sun 02-Feb-25     7:00 PM 5th T20I Mumbai
6 Thu 06-Feb-25     1:30 PM 1st ODI Nagpur
7 Sun 09-Feb-25     1:30 PM 2nd ODI Cuttack
8 Wed 12-Feb-25     1:30 PM 3rd ODI Ahmedabad
