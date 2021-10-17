BCCI Invites Job Applications For Team India And NCA

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday sent out invites for the job application for the coaching staff of the Indian men’s team and the National Cricket Academy.

Former captain Rahul Dravid is the frontrunner to replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach and has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract.

Ravi Shastri (head coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and R Sridhar’s (fielding coach) contracts will run out after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November.

BCCI invites applications for the below-mentioned positions:

1. Head Coach (Team India Senior Men)

2. Batting Coach (Team India Senior Men)

3. Bowling Coach (Team India Senior Men)

4. Fielding Coach (Team India Senior Men)

5. Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA)

1. Applications for the position of Head Coach (Team India Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on October 26, 2021 at [email protected]

Job Description for the said position is provided here

2. Applications for the position of Batting Coach (Team India -Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at [email protected]

Job Description for the said position is provided here

3. Applications for the position of Bowling Coach (Team India -Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at [email protected]

Job Description for the said position is provided here

4. Applications for the position of Fielding Coach (Team India -Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at [email protected]

Job Description for the said position is provided here

5. Applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 PM on November 03, 2021 at [email protected]