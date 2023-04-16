BCCI Hikes Prize Money For Domestic Cricketers

Mumbai: In a major announcement for domestic cricketers, the BCCI announced increase of prize money for all the tournaments in domestic cricket by a substantial amount.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get 5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners 50 lacs (from 6 lacs),” tweeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday.

From the 2023-24 domestic season, the Ranji Trophy winners will get Rs 5 crores (instead of Rs 2 crore), while the runners-up will get Rs 3 cr (earlier Rs 1 cr). The prize money for the Irani Cup winners has been now doubled-from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs.

Similarly, the prize money for the Duleep Trophy winners has been more than doubled from Rs 40 lakhs to Rs 1 cr. The Vijay Hazare Trophy winners will now get Rs 1 cr, up from Rs 30 lakhs last season. The DB Deodhar Trophy winners will now get Rs 40 lakhs, up from Rs 25 lakhs when it was held the last time. The Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners will get Rs 80 lakhs, instead of the Rs 25 lakhs in the last season.

In the case of women’s domestic cricket, the increase in prize money has been even more substantial. The winners of the senior Women’s One-Day Trophy will get Rs 50 lakhs (it was Rs 6 lakhs last season), and the senior Women’s T20 Trophy winners will get Rs 40 lakhs, instead of Rs 5 lakhs earlier.

In September 2021, the BCCI had hiked the match fee of the domestic cricketers. From the 2021-22 season onwards, the senior men earn between Rs 40,000 and 60,000 per day while senior women earn up to Rs 20,000 per day.