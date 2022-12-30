BCCI gives health update on Rishabh Pant’s injuries sustained in car crash

New Delhi: Star India cricketer, Rishabh Pant suffered a freaky accident on early Friday morning suffered severe injuries as his car collided with a divider near Roorkee. According to the police, the cricketer dozed off while driving and as a result, he lost his control and the BMW car crashed into the divider. The DGP of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, said that the cricketer was alone in the car and had to break the window to escape the burning vehicle.

BCCI have issued an official statement on Rishabh Pant hours after the incident. The 25-year old’s condition is stable now and the board have assured that the wicket-keeper batter will receive the best possible medical care to come out of this traumatic phase.

‘India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase’, BCCI told in a statement.