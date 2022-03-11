BCCI Entrusts OCA As One Of Its Venues For Col C K Nayudu Trophy

Cuttack: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entrusted the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) as one of the venues for Col C K Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group) for the domestic season 2021-22.

The Tournament will feature 37 teams divided into 9 groups (8 Elite and 1 Plate) to be played across 9 venues.

OCA would host the matches for Plate Group which comprises Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal. The matches will be played at two venues.

Odisha U-25 Men team has been placed in Elite Group C and would be playing their matches at Trivandrum venue having pooled with MPCA Hyderabad and Jharkhand.

The window for the Col C K Nayudu Trophy has been decided from March 17 till May 1.