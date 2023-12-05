BCCI Drops Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, New Face To Grace IPL 2024 Auction: Report

New Delhi: The forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2024 season won’t feature veteran Hugh Edmeades as the auctioneer. After five seasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to opt for a replacement and not retain the seasoned auctioneer for the event, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

The departure marks a shift from the familiar presence of Hugh Edmeades, who took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has consistently overseen the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions since then.

According to Sportstar, Mallika Sagar, renowned for her role as the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), is being considered to lead the IPL 2024 auction, pending her availability.

Edmeades encountered a health scare during the mega-auction in Bengaluru in February last year when he collapsed due to “postural hypotension.” Charu Sharma filled in temporarily at the BCCI’s request, but Edmeades returned later to conduct the final phase of the auction. In the IPL 2022 mega auction’s first day at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru, Edmeades collapsed on stage while auctioning Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, necessitating immediate medical attention, and Charu Sharma took over the proceedings.

Amid uncertainties, Hugh Edmeades remained auctioneer for last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi. Though Hugh Edmeades won’t be leading this time, there’s speculation that he might still be considered for the mega auction next year.

Meanwhile, Mallika Sagar, an auctioneer at Pundole’s in Mumbai, is being eyed as a potential replacement. She was the auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League in 2021, making her the first woman to conduct auctions in PKL history.

A total of 1166 players have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, with 830 being Indian players and the remaining 336 from overseas. Only 77 slots are available across the 10 franchises – 30 for overseas players and 47 for Indian players.