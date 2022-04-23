BCCI Announces Venues For Home Series Against South Africa

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the venues for the upcoming Paytm South Africa tour of India comprising 5 T20 Internationals in the month of June 2022.

While the IPL 2022 final is all set to take place on May 29, the T20I series will get underway on June 9.

The first T20I of the 5-match series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the remainder of the series.

The itinerary for the five-match T20I home series is as under:-