The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced squads for India’s tour of South Africa & Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

“The Men’s Selection Committee on Friday announced the squads for India’s tour of South Africa and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the BCCI said in a press note.

India’s T20I squad is set to play a 4-match T20I series against South Africa and will play their first T20I in Durban on 8th November.

India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

“Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube were unavailable for selection owing to injuries while Riyan Parag was unavailable for selection and is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for long term resolution of his chronic right shoulder injury,” the BCCI said.

India’s Tour of South Africa I 2024 S. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 08-Nov-24 1st T20I Durban 2 Sunday 10-Nov-24 2nd T20I Gqeberha 3 Wednesday 13-Nov-24 3rd T20I Centurion 4 Friday 15-Nov-24 4th T20I Johannesburg

After the completion of the 3-match Test series against New Zealand, India are set to play a 5-match Test series in Australia, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting 22nd November in Perth.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

“Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the tour of Australia since he has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand for long term resolution of his chronic left groin issue,” the BCCI added.

Border Gavaskar Trophy I 2024-25 S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Match Venue 1 Friday 22-Nov-24 Tuesday 26-Nov-24 1st Test Perth Stadium, Perth 2 Friday 06-Dec-24 Tuesday 10-Dec-24 2nd Test (D/N) Adelaide Oval 3 Saturday 14-Dec-24 Wednesday 18-Dec-24 3rd Test The Gabba, Brisbane 4 Thursday 26-Dec-24 Monday 30-Dec-24 4th Test MCG, Melbourne 5 Friday 03-Jan-25 Tuesday 07-Jan-25 5th Test SCG, Sydney

