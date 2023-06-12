BCCI Announces Schedule For Team India’s Tour Of West Indies; Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket on India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Monday (June 12) to announce team India’s schedule for Team India’s tour of West Indies.

Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, will start its campaign against West Indies from July 12. India is slated to square off against West Indies in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

AIndia’s tour of West Indies will start with a two-match Test series. The red-ball series between India and West Indies will also mark the begining of new World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle for both teams. The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played from 12th July onwards.

India vs West Indies second Test match will commence from 20th July. After the IND vs WI two-match Tests, India and West Indies will lock horns in the 50-over format (ODIs).

The first match of IND vs WI ODI three-match ODI series will be played on 27th July. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on 29th July and India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on 1st August.

After Test and ODI series gets over, team India will play a five-match T20 International series against West Indies.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on 3rd August. The second T20I of India vs West Indies T20I series will be played on 6th August, while the 3rd IND vs WI T20I will take place on 8th August. India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will be played on 12th August. The fifth and final T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on 13th August.

Test Schedule:

First Test: July 12-16, Windsor Park, Dominica

Second Test: July 20-24, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

ODI Schedule:

First ODI: July 27, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Second ODI: July 29, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Third ODI: August 1: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20I Schedule: