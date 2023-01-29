BCCI announces Rs 5 Cr reward for victorious Women’s U-19 T20 squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulates the India Women’s Under-19 team for their historic title triumph in the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 Crore for the victorious India U-19 team and members of the support staff.

The Indian team, led by Shafali Verma, played a brilliant brand of cricket and etched their name in the record books, clinching the title beating England in the summit clash.

Shweta Sehrawat topped the run-scoring charts, hammering 297 runs with the help of three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Parshavi Chopra was India’s leading wicket-taker, scalping 11 wickets from 6 matches.