The BCCI announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore for India’s Under-19 women’s team after their World Cup win.

India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final to clinch their second consecutive title. Gongadi Trisha was named Player of the Match for her outstanding performance.

To honour the achievements of young girls, the Indian Cricket Board announced a cash reward for the entire team and the support staff. The board also praised the team for their remarkable performance as they dominated all their opponents to once again stamp their authority as ‘world champions’ in their age group.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 women’s team for successfully defending their title at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia. To honour this remarkable achievement, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer,” said BCCI in a statement.