BCCI Announces India’s Squad For New Zealand Tour And Test Matches Against Australia

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squads for the upcoming Mastercard New Zealand Tour of India that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments, BCCI said.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also picked India’s squad for the first two Tests of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The tour will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.