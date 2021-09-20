BCCI Announces Hike In Domestic Players’ Match Fees

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah Monday announced that the board is going to increase the match fees for domestic cricketers.

Shah also announced that cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 Domestic Season will get a 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to the Covid-19 situation.

The additional match fees will also compensate for the reduced number of matches. Till 2019-20, the last Ranji season, each team was assured of at least eight First-Class games. With the revised structure, the number of league games has come down to five.