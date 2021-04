BCCI announces annual player retainership 2020-21 for Team India: Virat, Rohit, Bumrah retain top spot

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

A total of 28 cricketers were awarded central contracts in four categories. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah remain in the highest payment bracket (Grade A+) which is Rs 7 crore.

Hardik Pandya was upgraded to Grade A, which is worth Rs 5 crore. Newbies Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj entered the list at Grade C which is worth Rs 1 crore.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was demoted to Grade B (worth Rs 3 crore). Kedar Jadhav was not offered the contract this time.

The payment structures are as under-

Team India (Senior Men)

Period Grade A + Grade A Grade B Grade C Oct 2020 to Sept 2021 INR 7 Cr INR 5 Cr INR 3 Cr INR 1 Cr

