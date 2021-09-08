BCCI Announces 15-Man Squad For T20 World Cup; Ashwin Returns, Dhawan Excluded

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 15-man squad for the most-awaited T20 World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

Virat Kohli will lead the squad as India will also travel with 3 stand-by players for the tournament which will be held with Covid-19 protocols in place.

While India left out Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, who returned to the limited-overs set-up for the first time in 4 years has been picked.

Captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya finding a place.

The spin department will be handled by Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah were picked as the main pacers. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been named in the standby group along with Shreyas Iyer.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standy Players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.